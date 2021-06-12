Sports
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
- The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.
- Krejcikova won six games in a row to take the opening set after dropping serve in the first, before Pavlyuchenkova gained the upper hand in the second set.
Updated 12 Jun 2021
PARIS: Czech Barbora Krejcikova claimed her maiden Grand Slam title when she beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the French Open final on Saturday.
The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.
Krejcikova won six games in a row to take the opening set after dropping serve in the first, before Pavlyuchenkova gained the upper hand in the second set.
The Russian had her left thigh taped at 5-2 but served it out to level at one-set all before Krejcikova broke decisively for 4-3 in the decider to extend her winning streak on clay to 12 matches.
Pakistan eyeing sustainable growth, says Tarin
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Hajj over Covid-19, reports SPA
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio stays below 4%
Growth-focused budget: IMF acquiescence, not consent?
PM calls for international action against online hate
Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada
Saudi FM informs Qureshi about challenges of organising Hajj
G7 to counter China's clout with big infrastructure project
Power subsidies raised by over 300pc
Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year
Around Rs506bn taxation measures unveiled
Read more stories
Comments