PM calls for international action against online hate

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there should be international action against websites that promote hatred.

"The problem is, at the moment, there is not enough motivation and that some international leaders, or those in the western countries, actually don't understand this phenomenon," the PM told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton.

He further said that while there are so many benefits of social media, some websites create hatred among human beings, adding that there should be international action against them. "The world leaders, whenever they decide upon taking action, this will be dealt with," the PM added.

PM Khan's interview comes following the attack in Canada's Ontario province in which four members of a Muslim family were killed. The family of Pakistani origin was killed when a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran them over. Canadian police said that the family was deliberately targeted because of their religion, Reuters reported.

The PM said that everyone is shocked in Pakistan, adding that a family being targeted like that 'has had a deep impact in Pakistan'. He continued that he has raised the issue with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, describing him as someone who understands the importance of fighting online hate and Islamophobia.