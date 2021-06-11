ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 1,901 new cases

  • Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,876 on Friday, down from 4,153 a day earlier.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

MILAN: Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 88 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,901 from 2,079.

Italy has registered 126,924 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,876 on Friday, down from 4,153 a day earlier.

There were 21 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 30 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 597 from a previous 626.

Some 217,610 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 205,335, the health ministry said.

