IHC defers Gilani's ICA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday deferred the hearing in Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani's Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) due to non-appearance of the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard the ICA filed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Gilani against the IHC decision.

The high court had turned down the PPP leader's petition challenging the result of elections for the chairman Senate.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar informed the bench that the AGP Khalid Javed Khan could not appear before the IHC as he had to attend the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP)'s meeting.

He requested the bench to defer the case.

The bench acceding to the plea, adjourned the hearing until June 29th.

A single bench of the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had rejected Gilani's petition by declaring the same as non-maintainable.

