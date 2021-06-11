Agri sector under the govt spotlight

It is quite true that agriculture is the only sector of the economy of Pakistan that can bring about economic growth in the short run. Speaking after a meeting with farmers and their representatives, prime minister Imran Khan has reportedly said that in the short-term, agriculture sector can lift the country. This, according to him, was evident from the fact that the government’s one measure that ensured timely payment of sugarcane to growers led to record production of agriculture sector.

The government seems to have ultimately found a solution aimed at increasing the overall growth rate in the country. Optimizing the agri production is possible through increased but proper investment in irrigation systems, research, fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides. Cotton, which has not fared well in the outgoing fiscal year, needs special government attention.

Subhan Khan (Lahore)

