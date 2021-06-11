Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 214,967 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,467 tonnes of import cargo and 40,500 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 174,467 comprised of 89,407 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,337 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,156 tonnes of Pet Coke, 9,495 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 65,072 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,500 tonnes comprised of 34,925 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,500 tonnes of Bartie Lumps, 4,075 tonnes of Talc Powder.

—As many as 10543 containers were handled out of which 6885 were of imports and 3658 were of exports. 6885 import containers comprised of 1274 of 20s and 2577 of 40s. Imports empty container was 17 of 20s and 222 of 40s. Export containers 3658 comprised of 743 of 20s and 965 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 137 of 20s and 424 of 40s.

There were 07 ships namely Independent Spirit, Inthira Naree, Cornelia I, Thalassic, Ivs Swinley Forest, Vigorous, Atlantic Dawn have berthed at Karachi Port on Thursday.

There were 07 ships namely, Pac Antares, Szczecin Trader, African TE, Tsingtao Express, Cosco Aden, Bea Schulte and Navios Sagittarius have sailed out from Karachi Port on 10-06-2021.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Steel coil, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, two ships, Gas carrier ‘Corcovado’ and Container vessel ‘MSC Pina’ sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and two more ships, Chemicals carrier ‘Rhapsody’ and Bulk cargo carrier ‘PMS Seagull’ are expected to sail from EVTL and PIBT on same day (today).

A cargo volume of 196,187 tonnes, comprising 146,350 tonnes imports cargo and 49,837 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,249 Containers (126 TEUs imports and 2,623 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are twenty three ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, AG Nektarios, Gulf Moon, White Purl and CMA CGM Butterfly & another ship, Irenes Ray carrying Coal, Chemicals, Petroleum gas and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, EVTL, SSGC and QICT on Thursday (today), 10th June, while another Containers ship Safmarine Nyassa is due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Thursday, 11th June-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021