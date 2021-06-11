ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited #              08-06-2021   15-06-2021                                 15-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        09-06-2021   15-06-2021     427.80%(F)   07-06-2021     15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited     09-06-2021   15-06-2021      300%(i)     07-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited        10-06-2021   16-06-2021       40%(i)     08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                  11-06-2021   17-06-2021      18%(iii)    09-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited                     11-06-2021   17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd.         14-06-2021   17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited                    09-06-2021   18-06-2021        NIL                      18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #     12-06-2021   18-06-2021                                 18-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Limited                  14-06-2021   20-06-2021       35%(i)     10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited(Preference)    14-06-2021   20-06-2021      2.7%(i)     10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited                14-06-2021   20-06-2021       8%(i)      10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                    12-06-2021   21-06-2021   10%(i), 20% B  10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited #                 14-06-2021   21-06-2021                                 21-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited             14-06-2021   21-06-2021       44%(i)     10-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited       15-06-2021   21-06-2021       15%(i)     11-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited        15-06-2021   21-06-2021      120%(i)     11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited              10-06-2021   24-06-2021      135%(F)     08-06-2021     24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                        18-06-2021   24-06-2021                                 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited              18-06-2021   24-06-2021       45%(i)     16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #      18-06-2021   25-06-2021                                 25-06-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited *                        18-06-2021   25-06-2021  161.67583966%R* 16-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                          20-06-2021   26-06-2021
Saif Power Limited #             20-06-2021   26-06-2021                                 26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #     21-06-2021   28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited       22-06-2021   28-06-2021       35%(i)     18-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #      22-06-2021   28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
The Searle Company Limited #     22-06-2021   28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited       16-06-2021   29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited               18-06-2021   29-06-2021      45.2%(F)    16-06-2021     29-06-2021
Telecard Limited #               23-06-2021   29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited #                  23-06-2021   29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS
Bank Limited                     17-06-2021   30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited #            23-06-2021   30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #     23-06-2021   30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear Ltd. #   23-06-2021   30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries Ltd. #   24-06-2021   30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #           24-06-2021   30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited                     24-06-2021   07-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                          13-07-2021   19-07-2021      50%(ii)     09-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.