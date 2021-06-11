KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited # 08-06-2021 15-06-2021 15-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 427.80%(F) 07-06-2021 15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 300%(i) 07-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-06-2021 16-06-2021 40%(i) 08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021 18%(iii) 09-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd. 14-06-2021 17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited 09-06-2021 18-06-2021 NIL 18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited # 12-06-2021 18-06-2021 18-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 35%(i) 10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited(Preference) 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 2.7%(i) 10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 8%(i) 10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited 12-06-2021 21-06-2021 10%(i), 20% B 10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited # 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 21-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 44%(i) 10-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 15%(i) 11-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 120%(i) 11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135%(F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited # 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45%(i) 16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited # 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 25-06-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited * 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 161.67583966%R* 16-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited 20-06-2021 26-06-2021
Saif Power Limited # 20-06-2021 26-06-2021 26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited # 21-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35%(i) 18-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited # 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
The Searle Company Limited # 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2%(F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Telecard Limited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS
Bank Limited 17-06-2021 30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear Ltd. # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries Ltd. # 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited # 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited 24-06-2021 07-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50%(ii) 09-07-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *
