ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China eyes releasing up to 900,000 tonnes of aluminium reserves

  • "The stock releases could ... offset some of the shortages caused by imposed curtailments in Yunnan and Inner Mongolia."
  • China churned out 3.35 million tonnes of primary metal in April.
Reuters Updated 10 Jun 2021

China is looking to release 800,000-900,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from its state reserves as soon as next month to ease high prices for the metal, consultancy CRU said in a note to clients, citing local market contacts.

China, by far the world's biggest producer of aluminium, rarely sells state metal stockpiles. A 900,000 tonnes release would be bigger than the 500,000 tonnes China was reported to be considering in March but still only amounts to around one-quarter of its recent monthly production levels.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration is seeking to sell off the aluminium "from July in several batches", CRU said in the June 9 note reviewed by Reuters.

The administration did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment on Thursday.

"The stock releases could ... offset some of the shortages caused by imposed curtailments in Yunnan and Inner Mongolia," the CRU note said. "CRU estimates (state) aluminium stocks are 777,000 tonnes, so this is a surprisingly high number to us."

CRU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China churned out 3.35 million tonnes of primary metal in April, a record monthly total.

However, drought in the smelting hub of Yunnan last month reduced hydropower supply, meaning aluminium producers had to cut electricity consumption and metal output. Smelters in Inner Mongolia had earlier cut production as the region sought to meet energy consumption targets.

The aluminium reserves sell-off "will likely deter speculators from going long" on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and should reduce the need for imports in the third quarter, CRU said in the note.

China has repeatedly vowed to crack down on rising commodity prices, which saw producer inflation in May hit its highest in more than 12 years.

Shanghai aluminium is up almost 20% in 2021 amid a strong rebound in demand after the coronavirus outbreak. It touched a decade high of 20,435 yuan ($3,201) a tonne on May 10 but has since eased to 18,440 yuan.

Aluminium prices aluminium producer aluminium products China’s aluminium aluminium maker

China eyes releasing up to 900,000 tonnes of aluminium reserves

Key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21

Pakistan not leveraging US military’s support to win IMF concessions: Tarin

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters