ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.51%)
ASL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
AVN 88.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.87%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
DGKC 129.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.41%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.64%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
KAPCO 44.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.07%)
PTC 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.25%)
TRG 168.69 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.86%)
UNITY 48.66 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.42%)
WTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.54 (0.87%)
BR30 27,435 Increased By ▲ 219.71 (0.81%)
KSE100 48,221 Increased By ▲ 443.84 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,529 Increased By ▲ 147.65 (0.76%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield touches 5-month low

Reuters 10 Jun 2021

TOKYO: The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday to its lowest in nearly five months, following a retreat in US Treasury yields, while strong response to a domestic liquidity auction lifted investor sentiment.

The liquidity auction held by Japan's finance ministry received bids worth 4.42 times, higher than a bid-cover-ratio of 4.28 at the previous auction.

The 10-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.045%, the lowest since Jan. 29. The 20-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.420%.

US Treasury yields fell overnight for a second day as traders positioned for inflation data due on Thursday and showed strong demand at an auction.

  • The 30-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.655%.

    • The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.125%.

    • The five-year yield fell one basis point to minus 0.115%.

    • The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

    • Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 151.89, with trading volume of 48,775 lots.

