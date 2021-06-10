Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield touches 5-month low

TOKYO: The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday to its lowest in nearly five months, following a retreat in US Treasury yields, while strong response to a domestic liquidity auction lifted investor sentiment.

The liquidity auction held by Japan's finance ministry received bids worth 4.42 times, higher than a bid-cover-ratio of 4.28 at the previous auction.

The 10-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.045%, the lowest since Jan. 29. The 20-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.420%.

US Treasury yields fell overnight for a second day as traders positioned for inflation data due on Thursday and showed strong demand at an auction.