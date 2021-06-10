ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ample supplies, higher crude push VLSFO crack lower

Reuters 10 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) front-month crack extended declines on Wednesday to a more than one-week low on ample near-term supplies as arbitrage volumes in June are expected to hold firm, trade sources said.

Fuel oil flows into East Asia were assessed at 5 to 5.5 million tonnes in June, steady-to-higher from the 5.15 million tonnes in May and firmly higher from the 2020 monthly average of 4.82 million tonnes, assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research on Wednesday showed.

The refining margin also weakened as crude oil prices continued to rally on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded.

The July VLSFO crack fell to its lowest level this month at $11.81 a barrel above Dubai crude, down from $12.19 in the previous session.

Fuel oil inventories in the Fujairah bunkering and storage hub dropped 5% to a two-week low in the week ended June 7, data released on Wednesday showed.

The lower inventories came amid higher export volumes and rising regional utility demand, trade sources said.

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone inventories for heavy distillates and residues fell by 777,000 barrels, or about 122,000 tonnes, to 13.87 million barrels, or 2.18 million tonnes, data via S&P Global Platts showed. Compared to last year, the Fujairah fuel oil inventories were 19% lower.

According to assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research, exports from the UAE jumped to 330,000 tonnes in the week ended June 6, up by 200,000 tonnes from the prior week and on par with the 2021 weekly average of 334,000 tonnes.

The UAE exports were supported by fresh shipments of straight run fuel oil (SRFO) from ADNOC’s Ruwais refinery after its residual fluid catalytic cracker was taken offline last week due to a leak, according to Refinitiv Oil Research.

ADNOC sold at least three 80,000-tonne cargoes of SRFO, some via ship-to-ship transfer offshore Fujairah, to buyers including Vitol, Chevron and PetroChina, trade sources and shiptracking data in Refinitiv Eikon showed. No VLSFO or high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window.

Fuel Oil Fujairah Oil Industry Zone VLSFO Refinitiv Oil Research

Ample supplies, higher crude push VLSFO crack lower

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.