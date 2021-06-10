Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,379 tonnes of cargo comprising 131,559 tonnes of import cargo and 11,820 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on 09-06-2021.

The total import cargo of 131,559 comprised of 49,068 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,636 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,100 tonnes of Pet Coke, 12,334 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 41,421 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 11,820 tons comprised of 11,820 tons of containerised cargo.

As many as 5467 containers were handled out of which 4167 were of imports and 1300 were of exports. 4167 import containers comprised of 751 of 20s and 1529 of 40s. Imports empty container was 68 of 20s and 145 of 40s. Export containers 1300 comprised of 381 of 20s and 152 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 178 of 20s and 250 of 40s.

There were six ships namely Cosco Aden, M.T Karachi, Hafnia Africa, Ever Ursula, Tsingtao Express and Bea Schulte have berthed at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Kota Naked and Oriental Lotus have sailed out from Karachi Port on 09-06-2021.

There were 13 ships namely, Iris Victoria, Tai Hu, Greenwich Bridge, KMTC Hundra, Independent Sprit, Cornelia 1, Vigorous, Atlantic Dawn, Han Hui, ASL Fortune, Hanyu Camellia, Cape Manila and Northern Dedication and were expected to arrive on 09-06-2021.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, seven ships, Corona, Chipol Xiongan, Erietta, Tai Hawk, Ginga Panther, Ikan Pelata, and Maersk Kensington are expected to sail from LCT, MW-1, MW-4, PIBT, EVTL, PQEPT and QICT on Wednesday (today).

A cargo volume of 217,188 tonnes, comprising 175,122 tonnes imports cargo and 42,066 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,249 Containers (2,035 TEUs imports and 2,214 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours There are twenty six ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, Xin Hai Tong-23, Pacific Advance, Josco Suzhu, Rhap Sody, NCC Nasma and Milaha Ras Laffan & another ship, White Purl carrying Coal, Steel coil, Chemicals, Palm oil, Natural gas and Petroleum gas are expected take berths at PIBT, MW-4, MW-1, EVTL, LCT, EETL and SSGC on Wednesday (today), 09th June, while two more ships, Irenes ray and CMA CGM Butterfly with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Thursday, 10th June-2021.

