ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,379 tonnes of cargo comprising 131,559 tonnes of import cargo and 11,820 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on 09-06-2021.

The total import cargo of 131,559 comprised of 49,068 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,636 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,100 tonnes of Pet Coke, 12,334 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 41,421 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 11,820 tons comprised of 11,820 tons of containerised cargo.

As many as 5467 containers were handled out of which 4167 were of imports and 1300 were of exports. 4167 import containers comprised of 751 of 20s and 1529 of 40s. Imports empty container was 68 of 20s and 145 of 40s. Export containers 1300 comprised of 381 of 20s and 152 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 178 of 20s and 250 of 40s.

There were six ships namely Cosco Aden, M.T Karachi, Hafnia Africa, Ever Ursula, Tsingtao Express and Bea Schulte have berthed at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Kota Naked and Oriental Lotus have sailed out from Karachi Port on 09-06-2021.

There were 13 ships namely, Iris Victoria, Tai Hu, Greenwich Bridge, KMTC Hundra, Independent Sprit, Cornelia 1, Vigorous, Atlantic Dawn, Han Hui, ASL Fortune, Hanyu Camellia, Cape Manila and Northern Dedication and were expected to arrive on 09-06-2021.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, seven ships, Corona, Chipol Xiongan, Erietta, Tai Hawk, Ginga Panther, Ikan Pelata, and Maersk Kensington are expected to sail from LCT, MW-1, MW-4, PIBT, EVTL, PQEPT and QICT on Wednesday (today).

A cargo volume of 217,188 tonnes, comprising 175,122 tonnes imports cargo and 42,066 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,249 Containers (2,035 TEUs imports and 2,214 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours There are twenty six ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, Xin Hai Tong-23, Pacific Advance, Josco Suzhu, Rhap Sody, NCC Nasma and Milaha Ras Laffan & another ship, White Purl carrying Coal, Steel coil, Chemicals, Palm oil, Natural gas and Petroleum gas are expected take berths at PIBT, MW-4, MW-1, EVTL, LCT, EETL and SSGC on Wednesday (today), 09th June, while two more ships, Irenes ray and CMA CGM Butterfly with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Thursday, 10th June-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.