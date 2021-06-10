ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).

====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member                           Company                        Turnover       Rates
Name                                                           of Shares
====================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                      Biafo Industries                155,000      134.71
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        155,000      134.71
New Peak Securities              D.G.Cement                        2,500      131.65
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500      131.65
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.              50,000      350.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000      350.00
Cedar Capital                    Ghani Global Holding          2,800,000       41.90
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,800,000       41.90
MRA Sec.                         Glaxo Smith Kline                 5,000      162.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000      162.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  HI-tech Lubricant               200,000      125.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        200,000      125.00
Maan Securities                  Interloop Limited                11,720       71.85
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         11,720       71.85
Sherman Sec.                     Jah. Siddiqui & Co.              20,000       25.09
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         20,000       25.09
MRA Sec.                         Jah. Siddiqui&CO (R)             66,500        3.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         66,500        3.00
B&B Sec.                         K-Electric Limited              150,000        4.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        150,000        4.00
D.J.M. Sec.                      Kot Addu Power Co.              500,000       46.16
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        500,000       46.16
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Mughal Iron & Steel             750,000      145.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        750,000      145.00
B&B Sec.                         NetSol Technologies               2,000      185.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                                                   75,000      250.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         77,000      248.31
Next Capital                     Next Capital Limited            220,000       12.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        220,000       12.00
ASDA Sec.                        Nishat Mills                     50,000      120.00
Topline Sec.                                                     100,000       98.71
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        150,000      105.81
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  P. S. O.                        200,000      340.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        200,000      340.00
ASDA Sec.                        Pak Elektron                    100,000       42.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000       42.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Pak Oilfields                   100,000      450.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000      450.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Pakistan Petroleum              150,000      120.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        150,000      120.00
Arif Habib Ltd.                  Panthers Tyres Ltd              200,000       64.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        200,000       64.50
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Sazgar Engineering              150,000      240.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        150,000      240.00
B&B Sec.                         Sui Northern Gas                  5,000       46.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                                                  454,800       64.81
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        459,800       64.61
AKD Sec.                         Thatta Cement Co.                91,000       21.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         91,000       21.50
Fortune Sec.                     Unity Foods Limited             400,000       46.10
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        400,000       46.10
D.J.M. Sec.                      Worldcall Telecom               200,000        3.50
B&B Sec.                                                          10,000        4.25
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        210,000        3.54
====================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                7,218,520
====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.