KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== D.J.M. Sec. Biafo Industries 155,000 134.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 155,000 134.71 New Peak Securities D.G.Cement 2,500 131.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 131.65 Aba Ali H. Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 50,000 350.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 350.00 Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 2,800,000 41.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,800,000 41.90 MRA Sec. Glaxo Smith Kline 5,000 162.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 162.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 200,000 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 125.00 Maan Securities Interloop Limited 11,720 71.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,720 71.85 Sherman Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 20,000 25.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 25.09 MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui&CO (R) 66,500 3.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 66,500 3.00 B&B Sec. K-Electric Limited 150,000 4.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 4.00 D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 500,000 46.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 46.16 Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 750,000 145.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 145.00 B&B Sec. NetSol Technologies 2,000 185.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. 75,000 250.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 77,000 248.31 Next Capital Next Capital Limited 220,000 12.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 220,000 12.00 ASDA Sec. Nishat Mills 50,000 120.00 Topline Sec. 100,000 98.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 105.81 Aba Ali H. Sec. P. S. O. 200,000 340.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 340.00 ASDA Sec. Pak Elektron 100,000 42.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 42.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Pak Oilfields 100,000 450.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 450.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 150,000 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 120.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Panthers Tyres Ltd 200,000 64.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 64.50 Aba Ali H. Sec. Sazgar Engineering 150,000 240.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 240.00 B&B Sec. Sui Northern Gas 5,000 46.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. 454,800 64.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 459,800 64.61 AKD Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 91,000 21.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,000 21.50 Fortune Sec. Unity Foods Limited 400,000 46.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 46.10 D.J.M. Sec. Worldcall Telecom 200,000 3.50 B&B Sec. 10,000 4.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 210,000 3.54 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 7,218,520 ====================================================================================

