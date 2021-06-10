Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
10 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).
====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec. Biafo Industries 155,000 134.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 155,000 134.71
New Peak Securities D.G.Cement 2,500 131.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 131.65
Aba Ali H. Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 50,000 350.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 350.00
Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 2,800,000 41.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,800,000 41.90
MRA Sec. Glaxo Smith Kline 5,000 162.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 162.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 200,000 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 125.00
Maan Securities Interloop Limited 11,720 71.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,720 71.85
Sherman Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 20,000 25.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 25.09
MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui&CO (R) 66,500 3.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 66,500 3.00
B&B Sec. K-Electric Limited 150,000 4.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 4.00
D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 500,000 46.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 46.16
Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 750,000 145.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 145.00
B&B Sec. NetSol Technologies 2,000 185.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. 75,000 250.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 77,000 248.31
Next Capital Next Capital Limited 220,000 12.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 220,000 12.00
ASDA Sec. Nishat Mills 50,000 120.00
Topline Sec. 100,000 98.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 105.81
Aba Ali H. Sec. P. S. O. 200,000 340.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 340.00
ASDA Sec. Pak Elektron 100,000 42.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 42.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Pak Oilfields 100,000 450.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 450.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 150,000 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 120.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Panthers Tyres Ltd 200,000 64.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 64.50
Aba Ali H. Sec. Sazgar Engineering 150,000 240.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 240.00
B&B Sec. Sui Northern Gas 5,000 46.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. 454,800 64.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 459,800 64.61
AKD Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 91,000 21.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,000 21.50
Fortune Sec. Unity Foods Limited 400,000 46.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 46.10
D.J.M. Sec. Worldcall Telecom 200,000 3.50
B&B Sec. 10,000 4.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 210,000 3.54
====================================================================================
Total Turnover 7,218,520
====================================================================================
