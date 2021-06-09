ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.8%)
EPCL 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FFBL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.01%)
FFL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
HUBC 79.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.21%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.72%)
PAEL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
POWER 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
PPL 91.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.66%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PTC 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 47.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.72%)
TRG 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-2.49%)
UNITY 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
WTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (17.13%)
BR100 5,211 Decreased By ▼ -43.05 (-0.82%)
BR30 27,259 Decreased By ▼ -231.98 (-0.84%)
KSE100 47,783 Decreased By ▼ -365.07 (-0.76%)
KSE30 19,397 Decreased By ▼ -178.11 (-0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021
Markets

JGB yields decline tracking US Treasuries, in afterglow of 30-year tender

  • The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.710%.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, led by the longest-dated securities, as bonds continued to be bought following Tuesday's smooth 30-year debt auction and declines in US Treasury yields overnight.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.665%, with the 20-year yield also declining 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.

"Yesterday's 30-year auction was on the strong side compared to what the market had been expecting, and that came as a relief to investors so they continue to buy back bonds today," said Takenobu Nakashima, chief rates strategist at Nomura Securities.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.710%.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.065%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 151.71, with a trading volume of 41,156 lots.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.105%, and two-year JGBs were untraded.

JGB Japanese government bond Nomura Securities 10 year JGB Takenobu Nakashima

