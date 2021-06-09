ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 79.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.96%)
KAPCO 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.27%)
MLCF 47.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
PPL 92.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.22%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-1.78%)
UNITY 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.73%)
WTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (12.43%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -29.23 (-0.56%)
BR30 27,303 Decreased By ▼ -188.28 (-0.68%)
KSE100 47,934 Decreased By ▼ -213.57 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,472 Decreased By ▼ -103.01 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Embiid delivers 40 points as Sixers even series with Hawks

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 14 points while Clint Capela had 10.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

LOS ANGELES: Joel Embiid scored a career playoff high 40 points and added 13 rebounds as the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers toppled the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 on Tuesday to level their Eastern Conference series at one game each.

Tobias Harris tallied 22 points, Seth Curry finished with 21 and five threes, and Shake Milton came off the bench to score 14 points as the Sixers reserves scored 26 points in the second half in front of a crowd of 18,600 at Wells Fargo Center.

Game three in the best-of-seven series will be played Friday in Atlanta.

Embiid is playing despite being diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear in his knee. After eliminating the Washington Wizards in five games, Philadelphia came into the series knowing that all-star Embiid would be playing with a small tear in his right knee.

Trae Young, who was the star of game one, finished with 21 points and 11 assists.

He came into the game averaging 30.2 points in the postseason.

Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Kevin Huerter added a playoff-career-high 20 for the fifth-seeded Hawks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 14 points while Clint Capela had 10.

The Hawks had a 14-20 record when coach Lloyd Pierce was fired and Nate McMillan took over on an interim basis. Including the playoffs, the Hawks are 32-13 since then.

Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter missed his second straight game because of right knee soreness.

Joel Embiid Tobias Harris Wells Fargo Center Danilo Gallinari

Embiid delivers 40 points as Sixers even series with Hawks

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters