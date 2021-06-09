ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Sindh govt responsible for causing food insecurity: Farrukh

APP 09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the Sindh government had failed to take action against profiteers and hoarders in the province which eventually caused food insecurity across the country.

In a statement, he said at the moment, a bag of 20kg flour was being sold at the highest rate in Sindh. ‘The ‘Parchi chairman’ (Bilawal) should tell the truth to the nation as to why the increase in minimum support price of 40 kilogram wheat from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000 did not have any impact on prices of flour in Sindh,” said Farrukh while asking public to itself gauge level of corruption in a province where the ‘common rats’ held responsible for misappropriation of wheat worth Rs 1,400 billion.

He asked Bilawal to take action against the profiteers and hoarders in Sindh instead of shedding crocodile tears over inflation. The minister said Bilawal should explain as to why the cotton crops’ output declined in Sindh as the agriculture sector was a devolved subject after 18th constitutional amendment.

He said sugarcane was being cultivated on the area dedicated to cotton crops in Sindh for benefiting the Omni group which was backed by Asif Ali Zardari who had built palatial palaces in foreign countries by laundering public money to Swiss accounts under the guise of his party’s slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makan’ [food, cloth and shelter].

He said the crops production was increased by average 1.25 per cent during 2008 and 2013, whereas the population registered a growth of two per cent, adding the highest inflation was recorded at 25 per cent during the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) tenure.

Farrukh said Bilawal should explain as to why the people of Sindh were still deprived of health cards in spite of his government’s tall claims of public welfare in the province. The PPP had been ruling the province for the last 13 years with rampant corruption and extreme poverty, he added.

Contrary to this, he said the federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making concerted efforts to ensure self-sufficiency in the food sector. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not burdened the public by increasing prices of essential commodities, petrol and edible oil that had surged substantially in the international market.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, he said food prices had increased by 40 per cent, whereas edible oil prices went up by 124 per cent, globally. Likewise, the price of petrol had reached $70 per barrel from $34, he added.

Wheat Sindh govt Asif Ali Zardari corruption Farrukh Habib

