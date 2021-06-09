ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Copper ticks higher, but vulnerable to further losses

Reuters 09 Jun 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Tuesday on optimism about economic recovery, but volumes were low and analysts cited the potential for more downside.

World stocks hovered close to record highs and the World Bank raised its global growth forecast to 5.6% for 2021, marking the strongest recovery from a recession in 80 years.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 0.7% to $9,969 a tonne by 1600 GMT after slipping by 0.6% in the previous session.

“A correction is needed and prices are still too high, they have decoupled from fundamentals. We could see much lower prices before they go up again,” said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

If a downturn was steep, prices could go as low as $8,000 a tonne, he added.

Copper has retreated since touching a record peak of $10,747.50 last month, but is still up 29% year to date, fuelled by speculation that a green revolution would spur new demand.

“Copper will be in high demand for future technology, but this will be a driver in a few years, not in the next few months,” Briesemann said.

Shanghai copper prices closed 0.4% lower at 71,420 yuan, as fears of US monetary policy tightening and softer demand in top consumer China pressured prices.

The Yangshan copper premium was last at $28 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016 and down 75% from May 2020, indicating weakening demand for imported metal in China.

Indonesia aims for three nickel smelters to be completed and operational this year, a government official said.

LME cash aluminium moved to a 50 cent a tonne premium to the three-month contract, the first premium in a month, indicating nearby LME supplies are tightening.

LME aluminium rose 1% to $2,449.50 a tonne, nickel added 0.3% to $17,945, zinc climbed 0.5% to $3,013.50, lead advanced 1.4% to $2,184 and tin gained 2.1% at $31,160, after touching a decade-high of $31,470.

