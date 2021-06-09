Emaar Pakistan awards contract for Panorama Tower to ACL

KARACHI: Following on from the success of its Reef Towers project, which was handed over in record time despite setbacks and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Emaar Pakistan has now awarded the contract for its 46 story luxury residential tower ‘Panorama’ to ACL (Associated Constructors Limited).

Emaar Panorama is a high rise residential complex that offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, giving the project its name - and consists of a mix of flats, penthouses, signature apartments, as well as signature duplexes, with modern finishing and stylish interiors.

Amenities include a residents’ lounge, business centre, communal roof garden, kids play areas, a fully equipped gym, a cinema screen and an outdoor infinity pool as well as an indoor pool area.

The contract scope includes all civil, architectural and MEP works, including high end interior & exterior finishes. While Reef Towers has set the benchmark for luxury apartment living, Panorama will raise the standard yet again.

Over five decades ACL has established itself as a premier civil construction and engineering company of Pakistan and a preferred choice of many clients by delivering performance quality and professionalism. It is a matter of great honour and pride to be chosen by a brand like Emaar as their preferred contractor for Panorama.—PR

