Illegal award of contracts: AC to indict Sindh CM on 30th

Fazal Sher 09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday fixed 30th June for the indictment of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC and SNPC-II) and money laundering case.

The Accountability Court–III Judge, Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, set 30th June for framing charges against Shah and others.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their presence during the next hearing.

At the start of hearing, Shah’s counsel filed an application seeking one-day exemption from personal appearance before the court, which the court approved.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that co-accused Muhammad Ali is hiding abroad.

The court declared accused, Ali, a proclaimed offender and issued his permanent arrest warrant.

The court issued directives to place Ali’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and block his computerised national identity card (CNIC).

The court adjourned the hearing till 30th June, and directed all the accused to appear before the court on the next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

