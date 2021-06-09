ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
S&P, Dow down; Nasdaq advances

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 ended a languid session slightly in the red on Monday, with investors standing by on news...
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 ended a languid session slightly in the red on Monday, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving economic news.

The Dow closed well within negative territory, while the Nasdaq advanced. Still, the S&P and the Dow remained inside one percentage point of their record closing highs.

"Thematically, we're done with earnings, so you have this lull in between earnings when what drives the market is economic data points," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "There's not a lot of impetus for investors to take action today."

Smallcaps outperformed as the ongoing retail frenzy boosted stocks whose recent explosive trading volumes have been attributed to social media buzz.

AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 14.8%, extending the previous week's 85% gain.

Other so-called "meme stocks," including GameStop Corp and US-listed shares of Blackberry Ltd advanced between 7% and 14%.

"You've seen a decades-long, technology-enabled democratization of the market and there's certainly groups of individual investors that flock to these ideas," Sroka said.

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, a move Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called a "significant, unprecedented commitment" to bring what she called a race to the bottom on global taxation.

Lawmakers in Washington are doubling down on efforts to craft a bipartisan infrastructure spending package, with House Democrats expected to bring a bill to vote as early as Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.15 points, or 0.36%, to 34,630.24; the S&P 500 lost 3.37 points, or 0.08%, at 4,226.52; and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.23 points, or 0.49%, at 13,881.72.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, seven lost ground, with materials suffering the largest percentage drop. Real estate led the gainers.

Shares of Biogen Inc surged 38.3% following news that the Food and Drug Administration approved its Alzheimer's disease drug aducanumab.

Data center operator QTS Realty Trust jumped 21.2% on reports of a takeover deal by investment firm Blackstone Group worth $6.7 billion.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean announced that six of its ships would begin sailing from Florida and Texas ports in July and August.

Its shares gained 0.4%, while rivals Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line advanced 1.1% and 3.1%, respectively.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.35-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.82-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 62 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 168 new highs and 21 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 10.52 billion shares, compared with the 10.71 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

S&P 500 NASDAQ S&P Dow Jones

