SBP relaxes measures for account holders

  • Relaxation part of efforts to ease processes amid pandemic
Ali Ahmed 08 Jun 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to provide relaxations to banks/ DFIs/ MFBs and their account holders to ease the challenges faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been decided to extend the validity of measures stipulated in BPRD Circular Letter No. 52 of 2020 from June 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the central bank circular read. Under the said circular, measures like utilization of NADRA Verisys in place of Biometric Verification were prescribed to limit the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the central bank also relaxed Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating Financial Terrorism (CFT) regulation. The requirement stipulated for acknowledgment of physical presence of the customer for opening accounts without biometric verification by banks, in case of bank accounts of legal persons/ arrangements where the signatories (persons authorized to open or operate the accounts) are unable to travel to Pakistan amid COVID-19 restrictions.

