Technology
Amazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022
- The cloud computing service unit of Amazon, Amazon Web Services, will invest the amount over a period of ten years, the company said.
08 Jun 2021
MADRID: US tech giant Amazon plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in new data centres in the Spanish northern region of Aragon that will open in mid 2022, the company said on one of its websites on Monday.
The cloud computing service unit of Amazon, Amazon Web Services, will invest the amount over a period of ten years, the company said.
The investment includes capital expenditure, the construction of the centres, imports of equipment and operating expenses such as the salaries of the 1,300 employees the company will hire there.
Amazon Web Services has had a presence in Spain since 2012 and is building more infrastructure to be able to host data in Spain for its customers who require it.
