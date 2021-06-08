ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
ASC 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
ASL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.27%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
HUBC 80.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
KAPCO 45.55 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.01%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
PAEL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
PTC 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.85%)
TRG 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.86%)
BR100 5,271 Decreased By ▼ -16.57 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,721 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.15%)
KSE100 48,267 Decreased By ▼ -35.53 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,623 Decreased By ▼ -35.25 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev, Tsitsipas face off as outsiders sniff French Open chance

  • He beat the Greek in straight sets in the last four in Melbourne in their most recent meeting.
AFP 08 Jun 2021

PARIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes to stay on course for a first Grand Slam final when he meets rival Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on Tuesday, while the impressive Elena Rybakina is aiming to back up her win over Serena Williams.

Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas is trying to reach a third successive major semi-final, having lost a thrilling a five-setter to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros last year.

Blocking his path is second seed Medvedev, the Russian who hadn't won a match in four previous visits to the French Open but has looked increasingly assured on clay over the past week.

Medvedev, a runner-up at the 2019 US Open and this year's Australian Open finalist, holds a 6-1 head-to-head advantage over Tsitsipas.

He beat the Greek in straight sets in the last four in Melbourne in their most recent meeting.

"He does serve extremely well, I have to say. He has improved over the years with his serve. This is going to be something that I will have to face," said Tsitsipas, who compared Medvedev's serve to that of John Isner.

"Of course, myself playing well, I feel like I don't have to think against who I'm facing or not, I just have to play my game, let the rest be witnessed."

Medvedev could take over the number one ranking if he reaches the final and Djokovic does not.

He has a career win-loss record of 15-20 on clay, but the return of Roland Garros to its traditional May-June slot and far warmer temperatures have helped the Russian shake off bad memories of past editions.

"I'm able with these balls, with these conditions, to make shots that are not going to let my opponent attack me straightaway. Then I can take control of the game and be a great mover on clay," he said.

"Definitely a better feeling than losing the first round, going home on Tuesday like I think two or three times I lost here Sunday. It's not a good feeling. I hope it's going to be better with every year."

Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas Daniil Medvedev Elena Rybakina

Medvedev, Tsitsipas face off as outsiders sniff French Open chance

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters