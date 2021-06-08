ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
Coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.02pc

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national coronavirus positivity ratio has dropped to 3.02 percent in Pakistan as the country conducted 49,285 tests of which 1,490 returned positive, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC Covid-19 data released here on Monday, in the past 24 hours, 58 Covid-19 patients have also lost their lives taking the nationwide death tally to 21,323, since the pandemic outbreak on February 28, 2020 in Pakistan.

After the emergence of 1,490 Covid-19 cases, the nationwide tally of the infections has reached 933,630.

A total of 13,572,884 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 3,475 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country of which 3,205 are in ICUs.

The authorities carried out a total 49,285 tests across the country on Sunday, including 14,369 in Sindh, 21,546 in Punjab, 7,628 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,366 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,326 in Balochistan, 725 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 325 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

Out of 933,630 cases detected countrywide including the deaths, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients, Punjab with 342,498 cases is on top, followed by Sindh with 323,828 cases, KPK 134,558 cases, ICT 81,766 cases, Balochistan 25,819 cases, AJK 19,519 cases, and G-B 5,642 cases.

Out of about 21,323 deaths recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 10,314 deaths is on top of which 24 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 5,136 deaths of which 20 died on Sunday, KPK with 4,158 deaths of which 14 died on Sunday, ICT with 765 deaths, AJK with 554 deaths, Balochistan 289 deaths, and G-B 107 deaths.

Pakistan has administered a total 8,263,763 doses of coronavirus vaccine, since the vaccination drive has started of which 255,006 jabs of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has fully vaccinated a total 2,310,115 people, since the drive started of which 40,142 people were fully vaccinated in the past 24 hours, while 4,054,355 people are partly vaccinated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

