ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Consumers in major cities protesting against power breakdown

Recorder Report 08 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Consumers in major cities across Pakistan are complaining and protesting against the power breakdown in summer when temperature is above 40 degrees.

Iesco’s reported line losses as per the Nepra performance evaluation report were a mere 8.7 percent, the lowest in the country. As per the reports, 22 incidents of fires on electricity poles were reported from Lahore in one day within the span of a few hours following a heavy windstorm that knocked out power in the provincial capital. Lesco’s transmission and distribution losses were reported at 12.4 percent, contributing approximately Rs 6 billion in losses to the national exchequer.

People took to the streets in various parts of the country, particularly in Sindh, even as temperatures touched 50 degrees, protesting against SEPCO for power outages of up to 16 hours. The citizens claimed that the uninterrupted power was being provided to officers, political officials, and ice manufacturing factories. HESCO and SEPCO reported staggering transmission and distribution losses of 28.9 percent and 36.3 percent respectively, contributing a cumulative Rs 13.8 billion in losses to the government. Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco). Sources said the state-owned Discos are racking up over Rs 210 billion in transmission and distribution losses as well as losses due to poor recovery.

As per the declared financial results between FY16 and FY20 of the Discos, some of which have not been reported for consecutive years, the Government of Pakistan has injected over Rs 953 billion in subsidies to these companies. In return, they have yielded a collective loss of Rs 609.6 billion. This is a collective loss of Rs 1.563 trillion in a period of five years. The Nepra’s performance evaluation report has also stated that the way forward is privatization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra electricity Power breakdown consumers electricity bills

Consumers in major cities protesting against power breakdown

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.