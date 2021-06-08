Punjab reports 306 fresh Covid-19 cases, 24 fatalities

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has significantly declined to 1.42 percent, as out of 21,546 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 306 fresh virus cases and 24 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 344,498 and death toll to 10,314.

With the recovery of 757 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 317,947. On the other hand, as many as 1,820 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally to 864,931 with recovery rate of 92.6 percent.

In Lahore, 153 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. With decline in coronavirus cases, schools and other educational institutes have been opened from Monday. The government has already instructed the teaching staff in public sectors educational institutions to get them vaccinated immediately.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 176776 cases and 4176 deaths, Rawalpindi 25957 cases and 1487 deaths, Faisalabad 21188 cases and 1104 deaths, Multan 17558 cases and 799 deaths, Bahawalpur 8081 cases and 244 deaths, Gujranwala 8241 cases and 400 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5960 cases and 231 deaths, Sargodha 8338 cases and 279 deaths, Sheikhupura 3751 cases and 108 deaths, Sahiwal 3287 cases and 89 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2236 cases and 236 deaths and Sialkot reported 6993 cases and 228 deaths.

On the other hand, vaccination of the people is underway at fast pace at designated centres.

