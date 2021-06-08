Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
08 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 7, 2021).
=====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=====================================================================================
Adam Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 1,300,000 22.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 22.73
Growth Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 3,000 17.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 17.11
Pearl Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 5,000 22.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.60
M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 40,000 119.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 119.20
Alfalah Sec. D.G.Cement 50,000 130.33
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 130.33
Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 9,000 316.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 316.65
AKD Sec. Fauji Cement 612,500 23.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 612,500 23.55
Topline Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 10,000 107.74
M. M. M. A. Khanani 410,000 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 420,000 119.71
Multiline Sec. Ghani Global Glass 2,000 23.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 23.20
Aba Ali H. Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 200,000 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 125.00
Topline Sec. Hub Power 39,500 80.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 39,500 80.15
Seven Star Sec. International Steels 5,000 93.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 93.00
Millennium Brokerage Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 1,000 24.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.30
D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 500 43.75
Pearl Sec. 2,700,000 47.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,700,500 47.05
M. M. M. A. Khanani Meezan Bank Ltd. 50,000 112.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 112.97
Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 500,000 150.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 150.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. NetSol Technologies 75,000 250.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 250.00
Next Capital Next Capital Limited 266,200 8.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 266,200 8.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 150,000 140.00
Topline Sec. 50,300 97.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,300 129.30
Aba Ali H. Sec. P. S. O. 100,000 350.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 350.00
Topline Sec. P.I.A.C.L (A) 2,000 5.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 5.02
Fortune Sec. P.T.C.L.A 4,000,000 10.85
Topline Sec. 3,000 12.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,003,000 10.85
Aba Ali H. Sec. Pak Suzuki 90,000 450.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 450.00
Adam Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 2,572,500 9.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,572,500 9.48
Aba Ali H. Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 150,000 135.00
Topline Sec. 40,600 93.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 190,600 126.10
Y.H. Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 1,600,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 10.00
Trust Securities Sazgar Engineering 2,600 185.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600 185.95
M. M. M. A. Khanani Shabbir Tiles 80,000 34.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 34.55
Aba Ali H. Sec. Sui Northern Gas 400,000 65.00
Topline Sec. 30,000 47.79
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 430,000 63.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani Systems Ltd. 11,000 493.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 493.89
M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 58,000 118.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 58,000 118.13
AKD Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 1,000,000 20.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 20.63
Topline Sec. The Organic Meat Co 1,000,000 36.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 36.65
Next Capital Treet Corporation 326,500 27.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 326,500 27.00
Seven Star Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 21,000 178.00
Pearl Sec. 2,500,000 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,521,000 165.11
Trust Securities Trust Sec. Brokerage 1,580,000 8.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,580,000 8.25
Fortune Sec. Unity Foods Limited 625,000 46.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 625,000 46.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Waves Singer 1,000 24.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.85
=====================================================================================
Total Turnover 22,672,200
=====================================================================================
