ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 08 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 7, 2021).

=====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================================
Member                            Company                        Turnover       Rates
Name                                                            of Shares
=====================================================================================
Adam Sec.                         Aisha Steel Mills             1,300,000       22.73
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,300,000       22.73
Growth Sec.                       Al Shaheer Corp.                  3,000       17.11
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,000       17.11
Pearl Sec.                        At-Tahur Ltd.                     5,000       22.60
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000       22.60
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Century Paper                    40,000      119.20
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         40,000      119.20
Alfalah Sec.                      D.G.Cement                       50,000      130.33
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000      130.33
Topline Sec.                      Engro Corporation                 9,000      316.65
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          9,000      316.65
AKD Sec.                          Fauji Cement                    612,500       23.55
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        612,500       23.55
Topline Sec.                      Fauji Fertilizer                 10,000      107.74
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                               410,000      120.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        420,000      119.71
Multiline Sec.                    Ghani Global Glass                2,000       23.20
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000       23.20
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   HI-tech Lubricant               200,000      125.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        200,000      125.00
Topline Sec.                      Hub Power                        39,500       80.15
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         39,500       80.15
Seven Star Sec.                   International Steels              5,000       93.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000       93.00
Millennium Brokerage              Jah. Siddiqui & Co.               1,000       24.30
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000       24.30
D.J.M. Sec.                       Kot Addu Power Co.                  500       43.75
Pearl Sec.                                                      2,700,000       47.05
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,700,500       47.05
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Meezan Bank Ltd.                 50,000      112.97
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000      112.97
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   Mughal Iron & Steel             500,000      150.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        500,000      150.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   NetSol Technologies              75,000      250.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         75,000      250.00
Next Capital                      Next Capital Limited            266,200        8.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        266,200        8.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   Oil & Gas Dev.                  150,000      140.00
Topline Sec.                                                       50,300       97.40
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        200,300      129.30
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   P. S. O.                        100,000      350.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000      350.00
Topline Sec.                      P.I.A.C.L (A)                     2,000        5.02
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000        5.02
Fortune Sec.                      P.T.C.L.A                     4,000,000       10.85
Topline Sec.                                                        3,000       12.64
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      4,003,000       10.85
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   Pak Suzuki                       90,000      450.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         90,000      450.00
Adam Sec.                         Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal       2,572,500        9.48
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,572,500        9.48
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   Pakistan Petroleum              150,000      135.00
Topline Sec.                                                       40,600       93.21
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        190,600      126.10
Y.H. Sec.                         Pakistan Stock Exch           1,600,000       10.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,600,000       10.00
Trust Securities                  Sazgar Engineering                2,600      185.95
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,600      185.95
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Shabbir Tiles                    80,000       34.55
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         80,000       34.55
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   Sui Northern Gas                400,000       65.00
Topline Sec.                                                       30,000       47.79
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        430,000       63.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Systems Ltd.                     11,000      493.89
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         11,000      493.89
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Tariq Glass                      58,000      118.13
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         58,000      118.13
AKD Sec.                          Thatta Cement Co.             1,000,000       20.63
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,000,000       20.63
Topline Sec.                      The Organic Meat Co           1,000,000       36.65
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,000,000       36.65
Next Capital                      Treet Corporation               326,500       27.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        326,500       27.00
Seven Star Sec.                   TRG Pakistan Ltd.                21,000      178.00
Pearl Sec.                                                      2,500,000      165.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,521,000      165.11
Trust Securities                  Trust Sec. Brokerage          1,580,000        8.25
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,580,000        8.25
Fortune Sec.                      Unity Foods Limited             625,000       46.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        625,000       46.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                Waves Singer                      1,000       24.85
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000       24.85
=====================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover               22,672,200
=====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

