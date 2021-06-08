KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 7, 2021).

===================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ===================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ===================================================================================== Adam Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 1,300,000 22.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 22.73 Growth Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 3,000 17.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 17.11 Pearl Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 5,000 22.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.60 M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 40,000 119.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 119.20 Alfalah Sec. D.G.Cement 50,000 130.33 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 130.33 Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 9,000 316.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 316.65 AKD Sec. Fauji Cement 612,500 23.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 612,500 23.55 Topline Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 10,000 107.74 M. M. M. A. Khanani 410,000 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 420,000 119.71 Multiline Sec. Ghani Global Glass 2,000 23.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 23.20 Aba Ali H. Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 200,000 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 125.00 Topline Sec. Hub Power 39,500 80.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 39,500 80.15 Seven Star Sec. International Steels 5,000 93.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 93.00 Millennium Brokerage Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 1,000 24.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.30 D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 500 43.75 Pearl Sec. 2,700,000 47.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,700,500 47.05 M. M. M. A. Khanani Meezan Bank Ltd. 50,000 112.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 112.97 Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 500,000 150.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 150.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. NetSol Technologies 75,000 250.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 250.00 Next Capital Next Capital Limited 266,200 8.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 266,200 8.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 150,000 140.00 Topline Sec. 50,300 97.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,300 129.30 Aba Ali H. Sec. P. S. O. 100,000 350.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 350.00 Topline Sec. P.I.A.C.L (A) 2,000 5.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 5.02 Fortune Sec. P.T.C.L.A 4,000,000 10.85 Topline Sec. 3,000 12.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,003,000 10.85 Aba Ali H. Sec. Pak Suzuki 90,000 450.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 450.00 Adam Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 2,572,500 9.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,572,500 9.48 Aba Ali H. Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 150,000 135.00 Topline Sec. 40,600 93.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 190,600 126.10 Y.H. Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 1,600,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 10.00 Trust Securities Sazgar Engineering 2,600 185.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600 185.95 M. M. M. A. Khanani Shabbir Tiles 80,000 34.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 34.55 Aba Ali H. Sec. Sui Northern Gas 400,000 65.00 Topline Sec. 30,000 47.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 430,000 63.80 M. M. M. A. Khanani Systems Ltd. 11,000 493.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 493.89 M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 58,000 118.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 58,000 118.13 AKD Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 1,000,000 20.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 20.63 Topline Sec. The Organic Meat Co 1,000,000 36.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 36.65 Next Capital Treet Corporation 326,500 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 326,500 27.00 Seven Star Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 21,000 178.00 Pearl Sec. 2,500,000 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,521,000 165.11 Trust Securities Trust Sec. Brokerage 1,580,000 8.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,580,000 8.25 Fortune Sec. Unity Foods Limited 625,000 46.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 625,000 46.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Waves Singer 1,000 24.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.85 ===================================================================================== Total Turnover 22,672,200 =====================================================================================

