KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== The Searle Company - - - - 28.06.2021 22.06.2021 to Limited 11.00.A.M. 28.06.2021 EOGM Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd. - - - - 28.06.2021 21.06.2021 to 10.30.A.M. 28.06.2021 EOGM Premier Insurance Ltd. - - - - 28.06.2021 22.06.2021 to 11.00.A.M. 28.06.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

