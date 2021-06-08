Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
08 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
The Searle Company - - - - 28.06.2021 22.06.2021 to
Limited 11.00.A.M. 28.06.2021
EOGM
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd. - - - - 28.06.2021 21.06.2021 to
10.30.A.M. 28.06.2021
EOGM
Premier Insurance Ltd. - - - - 28.06.2021 22.06.2021 to
11.00.A.M. 28.06.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.