ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Paul channels fictional boxer Rocky and goes distance against Mayweather

  • The bout had no officials to keep the fighters' record
  • Paul managed to survive eight rounds against Mayweather, regarded as one of the greatest of all time.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

YouTube personality Logan Paul produced a Rocky-style performance going the distance against unbeaten (50-0) five-division champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing bout on Sunday that did not have a winner.

With no judges ringside, the bout did not count on either fighter's record but if there was a winner on a rainy night at Miami's Hard Rock stadium it would have to have been Paul who, with a record of 0-1, managed to survive eight rounds against a boxer regarded as one of the greatest of all-time.

Despite giving up 35 pounds (16 kg), six inches (15.2 cm) and 18-years, Mayweather provided Paul with a boxing lesson but could not deliver the knockout many had expected to see.

Instead, Paul showed he could take a punch-absorbing punishment, particularly in the middle rounds, as the 44-year-old Mayweather went on the attack.

Mayweather later admitted that he had underestimated, Paul whose only other fight was a loss to another YouTube personality.

"You got to realise I'm not 21 anymore but it's good to move around with these young guys, test my skills just to have some fun," said Mayweather. "A great young fighter, strong, though he's better than I thought he was.

"He's a tough competitor, I'm surprised by him tonight. Good guy.

"Tonight was a fun night."

And another profitable evening for the boxer known as "Money" who had said he expects to pocket more than $50 million from the exhibition.

Paul will also make a nice payday and no doubt have delighted his 20 million-plus YouTube followers in the process.

"I don't want anyone to tell anything is impossible ever again," said Paul. "The fact I am in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beaten. Everyone has it in them and everyone can beat the odds and do great things in life.

"It's one of the greatest moments in my life.

"I'm going to go home thinking if he let me survive. It was the coolest thing ever."

Floyd Mayweather Logan Paul Floyd Mayweataher vs Logan Paul Mayweather vs Paul boxing match

Paul channels fictional boxer Rocky and goes distance against Mayweather

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters