Philippine teen Saso edges Hataoka in playoff to win US Women's Open

  • "I don't know how to thank them. They gave me so much energy. I want to say thank you to everyone."
AFP 07 Jun 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Philippine teenager Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Japan's Nasa Hataoka and win the US Women's Open at Olympic Club on Sunday.

Saso, 19, shook off two early double bogeys, coming back with late birdies at 16 and 17 in a two-over 73 to thrust herself into a playoff with a four-under total of 280 for 72 holes.

As overnight leader Lexi Thompson faded, Hataoka carded a final-round 68, but after both she and Saso parred both holes of the two-hole aggregate playoff, it was Saso who came up with a birdie at the sudden-death third hole.

Saso matched South Korean Park In-bee as the youngest winners in the championship's history at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days, and earned her LPGA tour membership.

"I don't know what's happening in the Philippines right now, but I'm just thankful that there's so many people in the Philippines cheering for me," said Saso, whose professional resume included two Japan LPGA victories but no wins on the US LPGA tour.

"I don't know how to thank them. They gave me so much energy. I want to say thank you to everyone."

Saso had held the 36-hole lead and started the day one shot off Thompson's lead. But she was in trouble early with double bogeys at the second and third.

"I was actually upset," she said. "My caddie talked to me, said there's still many holes to go -- just keep doing what I was doing the last few days and trust the process."

Saso was two-under the rest of the way, and had a long birdie putt to win at the 72nd hole. It didn't drop, but she rattled in the par putt to force the playoff.

