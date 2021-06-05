Pakistan receives one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Pakistan received on Saturday another batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China.

A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines carrying one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine reached Islamabad, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said. The NCOC has said that Pakistan will receive a total of 11 million doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Cansino vaccines this month, DAWN reported.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has said that a batch of 118,000 doses of the Chinese CanSino Bio Covid-19 vaccine was ready to be delivered to the government, Reuters reported.

The country's inoculation programme has administered more than 8.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines so far. The NCOC has decided to initiate a vaccination campaign on a massive scale under the 'whole nation approach' in collaboration with various public and private partners.

Earlier, Pakistan received emergency medical supplies from the US. The supplies provided through the US Agency for International Development, includes 685,000 KN-95 masks, 50,000 protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic kits, and 1,000 pulse oximeters.