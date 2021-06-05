Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
05 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (June 4, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.05463 0.05700 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.06250 0.06138 0.12163 0.05800
Libor 1 Month 0.08000 0.09213 0.19513 0.08000
Libor 2 Month 0.11013 0.11675 0.28438 0.11013
Libor 3 Month 0.13075 0.13463 0.32088 0.12850
Libor 6 Month 0.16475 0.17113 0.48338 0.16475
Libor 1 Year 0.24563 0.24875 0.64550 0.24488
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
