ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Switzerland approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds

  • "Swissmedic has carefully examined the indication-extension application submitted by Pfizer," the regulator said in a statement, after giving the shot temporary ordinary authorisation for 12- to 15-year-olds.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

ZURICH: Switzerland on Friday approved vaccinating 12-to-15-year-old children with the COVID-19 shot from Pfizer and BioNTEch, ahead of the country's plan to start inoculating younger people starting as early as July.

"Swissmedic has carefully examined the indication-extension application submitted by Pfizer," the regulator said in a statement, after giving the shot temporary ordinary authorisation for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The vaccine, like for people over 16 years, must be given in two doses after clinical trials showed around 100% efficiency in the younger age group, Swissmedic said.

Britain's medicines regulator also on Friday approved the vaccine for the 12-15 age group, following the European Medicines Agency decision in May to expand approval for Pfizer/BioNTech's shot beyond older teens and adults.

US drugmaker Moderna is also gearing up to seek approval for kids for its vaccine after study data showed it was safe and effective.

European countries, which are accelerating inoculations for people 16 and up, are mulling individual plans governing when and if to inoculate children against COVID-19 amid questions around safety and supply.

In Switzerland, which is outside the European Union, officials have said they hope to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds starting this summer, to be ready for the 2021/2022 school year and to help reduce a potential transmission source for the virus heading into the coming winter.

"The more people are vaccinated, and children are part of this, the less virus will circulate and the less danger there will be for risk groups," the Swiss Federal Health Ministry told Reuters in response to questions about its strategy for children.

In the United States, where a majority of adults have got at least one shot, 12- to 15-year-olds started getting Pfizer/BioNTech shots in May.

Pfizer/BioNTech Pfizer vaccines Pfizer shots, Switzerland coronavirus test Switzerland's drug regulator 12 to 15 year old children

Switzerland approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds

Pakistan produces Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac

FY22, FY23: Economic team unveils gameplan

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

Foreign exchange inflow through RDA reaches $1.25bn

Covid-19: Lahore education authority announces new timings for schools

Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account until 2023

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports

Lodhran-Multan Highway will increase economic activity, reduce travel time: PM

EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook over advertisers' data

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters