ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares close down after central bank holds rates steady

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.1% at 15,670, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.25% at 52,100.05.
  • On Friday, the Nifty bank index was the top drag, down 1%.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed slightly lower on Friday after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged as widely expected and unveiled liquidity support measures, with investors focusing on rising inflationary pressures.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.1% at 15,670, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.25% at 52,100.05.

For the week, both the indexes rose over 1% to their third straight week of gains.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.032%, while the Indian rupee closed at 72.99 against the dollar, mostly flat.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate , its key lending rate, at 4% and kept the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35%.

Supply constraints due to coronavirus curbs and rising input costs, on the back of higher commodity prices, could fuel inflation, the RBI said.

Analysts said there were no major surprises to lift the markets higher, even though the central bank assured ample liquidity.

"There seems to be sufficient patience embedded in the guidance for the market not to worry about any imminent shifts in stance," said Suyash Choudhary, head - fixed income, IDFC AMC.

On Friday, the Nifty bank index was the top drag, down 1%.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 and the Sensex have risen over 5% each since the central bank's last meeting in April, boosted by robust corporate results and a fall in daily COVID-19 cases.

Among individual shares, Spandana Sphoorty Financial jumped as much as 20% after reports that Axis Bank was in talks to buy the micro finance company.

Shares of steel forgings maker Bharat Forge ended up about 8% after reporting a March-quarter profit, against a year-ago loss.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index RBI S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50

Indian shares close down after central bank holds rates steady

Pakistan produces Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac

FY22, FY23: Economic team unveils gameplan

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

Covid-19: Lahore education authority announces new timings for schools

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports

Lodhran-Multan Highway will increase economic activity, reduce travel time: PM

Foreign exchange inflow through RDA reaches $1.25bn

EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook over advertisers' data

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters