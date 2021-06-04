ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
KE launches Covid vaccination centre for employees

04 Jun 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric has launched its first Covid-19 vaccination centre on its own premises in collaboration with the Government of Sindh, offering coverage to employees and eligible dependents as well. Senior officials from the Government of Sindh’s Health Ministries visited the facility on Monday with KE Leadership and were given an update on the progress of the employee vaccination program.

The fully equipped centres are located at KE’s certified Elander Road and Nazimabad facilities. Vaccinations are being provided and administered by Government of Sindh employees free of cost. This step was taken by the utility to ensure the protection of its staff, especially its field teams, who are performing the critical task of ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply for Karachi and its adjoining areas.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO K-Electric, Moonis Alvi said, “Our employees are our most valuable asset and we want to prioritize their well-being at all times. We are proud to be the first power utility in the country to be offering this service in-house for our people...”—PR

