PTCL, NUCES sign MoU

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term research and development activities that will mutually benefit academia and the industry. As a first step both are working to develop Artificial Intelligence based Speech Analytics that uses cutting-edge research and technology to find customer sentiments using AI based analytics and to evaluate recorded calls for the purpose of Quality Assurance of Customer Services. The signing ceremony was attended by Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial and Group Strategy Officer, PTCL Group and Dr Mohammad Ayub Alvi, Rector, NUCES, along with senior officials from both sides. This state-of-the-art system of Speech Analytics will be able to analyze customers’ sentiments by scanning calls based on a defined set of Call Quality Metrices. As a result, the system will flag calls in which quality of Customer Services was not up to the standard.

On the occasion, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial and Group Strategy Officer, PTCL Group, said, “We are glad to partner with NUCES for this initiative as latest techniques and solutions will be explored for better customer services through this collaboration.” Dr Mohammad Ayub Alvi, Rector, NUCES, said, “We are excited to collaborate with PTCL who has taken a leading role towards agile processes and automated systems...”—PR

