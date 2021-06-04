ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Cotton edges up

Reuters 04 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures ticked up on Thursday as focus turned to a robust demand outlook for the natural fibre ahead of a federal weekly export sales report.

Cotton contracts for December rose 0.28 cent, or 0.3%, to 84.94 cents per lb by 12:16 pm EDT (1612 GMT). It traded within a range of 84.7 and 85.43 cents a lb.

Market participants awaited a weekly export sales report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) due on Friday.

“The assumption (in the cotton market) is that demand is going to be there and the crop is probably not going to be big enough this year, maybe even next year, to meet demand, so we’ll see prices supported,” said Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global.

Traders were also keeping an eye on weather in the top cotton producing West Texas region.

While recent rains in West Texas could create some temporary challenges to production, in the long term it should be beneficial as the water disperses into the soil, Lea said, adding that higher grain prices could create a “multi-year challenge” for US cotton acreage.

In its weekly crop progress report released on Tuesday, the USDA rated 30% of the cotton crop in Texas in poor-to-very poor condition.

Total futures market volume fell by 11,071 to 22,022 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 75 to 230,386 contracts in the previous session.

