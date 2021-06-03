ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GM raises profit outlook as it shifts chips to trucks

  • The company reported $4.4 billion in operating profit for the first quarter. The new guidance indicates second quarter pretax profits will exceed $1.1 billion.
  • GM shares rose more than 2% in early New York trading after the announcement.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

General Motors Co said Wednesday it expects first half profits will be "significantly better" than previously forecast, in part because of success shifting scarce semiconductors to boost production of highly profitable trucks in North America.

The Detroit automaker told investors in early May it expected first half earnings before interest and taxes would be "around $5.5 billion," factoring out one-time gains and charges. For the full year, GM said it expected pretax profits "at the higher end" of a $10 billion to $11 billion range.

The company reported $4.4 billion in operating profit for the first quarter. The new guidance indicates second quarter pretax profits will exceed $1.1 billion.

GM shares rose more than 2% in early New York trading after the announcement.

GM did not give a precise second quarter or full year forecast, beyond saying it was "optimistic" of hitting the full-year target.

The increased profit guidance, and moves announced Wednesday to boost shipments of pickup trucks, indicate that GM is achieving greater stability in acquiring chips and allocating them among its model lines, after months of scrambling to cope with supply chain disruptions.

The company has had to shut factories in North America and other regions for weeks at a time because of a global shortage of automotive semiconductors.

GM and its major rivals, including Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, have offset some of the costs of lost production by raising prices.

Demand for new vehicles, especially pickup trucks and SUVs, has remained strong in the United States and China, and tight inventories have allowed manufacturers and dealers to rein in the discount deals normally offered to keep sales up.

GM said Wednesday it expects to increase production of its heavy duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups by 1,000 vehicles per month, a result of efficiency gains engineered by workers at the Flint, Mich. factory that builds the vehicles. Heavy duty Silverado and Sierra trucks start at about $40,000 and can sell with options for more than a German luxury sedan.

In addition to the planned increase in production of large, heavy-duty pickups, GM said it expects shipments of mid-size Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups will increase by 30,000 vehicles during a period that began in mid-May through July 5.

The additional trucks will include vehicles that have been built but held at the Wentzville, Mo. factory because they were missing semiconductors. GM said "smaller volumes" of other vehicles that have been held back awaiting chips will also be shipped during June and July.

GM said it would cancel customary summer shutdowns at assembly plants that build its most in-demand models.

However, GM said production at other factories in North America, Asia and South America will be curtailed through June and July. During the second half, GM said it expects semiconductor supplies to recover, allowing for increased production and shipments of vehicles.

General Motors shortage of semiconductors automotive semiconductors global shortage of semiconductors

GM raises profit outlook as it shifts chips to trucks

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters