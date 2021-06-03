ANL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.38%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.87%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
DGKC 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
FFL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.44%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.32 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.02%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
PIBTL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PPL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
SNGP 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
TRG 179.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (3.15%)
UNITY 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,275 Increased By ▲ 17.64 (0.34%)
BR30 27,684 Increased By ▲ 267.03 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,219 Increased By ▲ 91.81 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,683 Increased By ▲ 25.76 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM stresses on taking measures to counter Global Warming

  • Pakistan's contribution to global carbon emission is very low i.e. less than 1% but unfortunately Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries, due to melting glaciers.
Ali Ahmed 03 Jun 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to take measures to counter the threat of global warming in Pakistan.

He was addressing the ‘Green financing Innovations’ event organized by the Ministry of Climate Change on Thursday.

He said that it is essential for Pakistan to reach the 10-billion trees plantation target in order to protect the future generation amid the threat of global warming. He stressed the need to build more national parks, planting trees, and introduce urban forestation.

“Issuance of nature bonds, green bonds is a very good concept because the world is now realizing that the exploitation of land has its consequences,” said PM Khan.

He said Pakistan's contribution to global carbon emission is very low i.e. less than 1% but unfortunately Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries, due to melting glaciers.

“The impact of global warming is being witnessed across the globe such as the recent California forest fires and the unusual Australian bushfires. This has made the world realize that they have not been fair with the resources given to them by nature,” said the PM.

The World Bank's study on ‘Blue Carbon’ was also presented, which, for the first time, gives an economic value to the country’s marine wealth including Pakistan's mangroves and seagrasses.

Talking on the report, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that as per the report the mangroves plantation has increased by 300% in the past 20 years in Pakistan.

As per the WB report, Pakistan's existing coastal wetlands ecosystem potentially stores approximately 76.4 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. “Protecting existing mangrove forests would potentially sequester 292,718 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. The ongoing mangrove reforestation drive can additionally remove 25 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050 and using a terrestrial forest price of carbon credits of $3 and aspirational blue carbon prices of $12 to $20 the revenue generated would be $75 million-plus $300 to $500 million.”

As part of its efforts towards the protection of nature, the Ministry of Climate Change is undertaking two major initiatives which provide a basis for eco-system restoration in the country.

On the occasion, a joint statement was signed to initiate dialogue with the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada for Pakistan's first Nature Bond, and the possibility of a "Debt for Nature" Swap.

An MoU with China's Elion group was also signed for piloting green ecological zones in Pakistan.

environment Imran Khan global warming nature bond

PM stresses on taking measures to counter Global Warming

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters