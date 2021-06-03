ANL 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
ASC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.68%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.76%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
DGKC 131.00 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.06%)
EPCL 50.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
FFL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.95%)
HASCOL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
JSCL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
KAPCO 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.13%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.12%)
PAEL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.41%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.29%)
TRG 180.65 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (3.55%)
UNITY 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,298 Increased By ▲ 41.12 (0.78%)
BR30 27,834 Increased By ▲ 416.77 (1.52%)
KSE100 48,407 Increased By ▲ 279.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,775 Increased By ▲ 117.25 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open slightly higher ahead of US data

  • He said traders were also watching global rates.
AFP 03 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday after subdued trade on Wall Street, as investors await key US jobs data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.12 percent or 33.43 points at 28,979.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.36 percent or 7.08 points to 1,949.41.

"Japanese shares are seen subdued after a small rally in US shares," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

"Markets were again very quiet overnight as is typical in a non-farm payroll week," said Tapas Strickland, senior analyst at National Australia Bank, referring to US jobs data due on Friday.

He said traders were also watching global rates.

Higher interest rates are usually negative for emerging high-tech companies which need lots of investment capital.

The dollar fetched 109.60 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.55 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Sony was up 0.97 percent at 10,910 yen and Toyota was up 2.83 percent at 9,900 yen but Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 3.80 percent at 85,400 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.1 percent at 34,600.38.

Japanese shares Toshiyuki Kanayama Monex Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher

Tokyo stocks open slightly higher ahead of US data

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters