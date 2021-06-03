UNESCO offers services of experts on archaeology

LAHORE: For better conservation and restoration of heritage sites, the UNESCO has offered the Punjab government services of internationally acclaimed experts on archaeology.

This offer was extended during the meeting between Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Secretary Capt Mushtaq Ahmad (R) and UNESCO National Project Officer Amina Ali here on Wednesday. Both the UNESCO and Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Department decided to collaborate for the promotion of religious tourism at the shrine of Bibi Jewindi at Uch Sharif, district Bahawalpur.

While welcoming the offer, the Secretary said that UNESCO should cooperate in the capacity-building of the archaeology department. He told the representative of UNESCO that his department was taking various steps for the restoration of heritage sites and the promotion of tourism in Punjab.

