ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI enjoys best working ties with allies: Buzdar

Recorder Report 03 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The PML-Q is an ally of the PTI-led government and our relations with the allies are stronger than before, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, said.

Talking to a PML-Q delegation comprising Ch Moonis Elahi MNA, Salik Hussain MNA, provincial ministers Ammar Yasir and Muhammad Rizwan, here on Wednesday, the CM maintained that the PTI enjoys the best working relationship with the allied party and the allies are fully involved in the decision-making process.

During the meeting, current political situation and coalition matters came under discussion.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said Pakistan is on its way to economic empowerment under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. There is no room for political polarization in the country and the anarchists are following the agenda of the enemy, he added.

The CM disclosed that the government has devised a separate development package for every district and I will soon visit Gujrat, Chakwal, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin to announce the development packages of these districts.

Moonis Elahi vowed to continue working jointly for providing better facilities to the people. “We will jointly serve the masses as it is our core agenda; we are one and will continue to remain united,” he said.

Talking to Chief Whip in National Assembly Muhammad Amir Dogar MNA, the CM announced to evolve a separate development programme for South Punjab in the forthcoming budget which will also be ring-fenced. The foundation stone of the Secretariat building in Bahawalpur will be laid soon, he added. He said the officers posted in the South Punjab Secretariat have been given financial as well as administrative autonomy, he said.

Moreover, the CM gave away grant-in-aid cheques worth Rs.85 million to the representatives of 51 bar associations on Wednesday. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Advocate General and Law Secretary were also present.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said the government views the legal fraternity as its strength and the corona affected lawyers were provided assistance worth Rs.100 million. Similarly, Rs.250 million was reserved for bar associations; he said.

Further, the CM will chair 44th cabinet meeting on Thursday (today) at his office at 11:00 am to review 21 points agenda. Ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat Imran Khan PMLQ PTI goverment Muhammad Amir Dogar

PTI enjoys best working ties with allies: Buzdar

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, crew safe

Minister says board exams to be held after July 10th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.