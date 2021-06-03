PTI enjoys best working ties with allies: Buzdar

LAHORE: The PML-Q is an ally of the PTI-led government and our relations with the allies are stronger than before, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, said.

Talking to a PML-Q delegation comprising Ch Moonis Elahi MNA, Salik Hussain MNA, provincial ministers Ammar Yasir and Muhammad Rizwan, here on Wednesday, the CM maintained that the PTI enjoys the best working relationship with the allied party and the allies are fully involved in the decision-making process.

During the meeting, current political situation and coalition matters came under discussion.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said Pakistan is on its way to economic empowerment under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. There is no room for political polarization in the country and the anarchists are following the agenda of the enemy, he added.

The CM disclosed that the government has devised a separate development package for every district and I will soon visit Gujrat, Chakwal, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin to announce the development packages of these districts.

Moonis Elahi vowed to continue working jointly for providing better facilities to the people. “We will jointly serve the masses as it is our core agenda; we are one and will continue to remain united,” he said.

Talking to Chief Whip in National Assembly Muhammad Amir Dogar MNA, the CM announced to evolve a separate development programme for South Punjab in the forthcoming budget which will also be ring-fenced. The foundation stone of the Secretariat building in Bahawalpur will be laid soon, he added. He said the officers posted in the South Punjab Secretariat have been given financial as well as administrative autonomy, he said.

Moreover, the CM gave away grant-in-aid cheques worth Rs.85 million to the representatives of 51 bar associations on Wednesday. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Advocate General and Law Secretary were also present.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said the government views the legal fraternity as its strength and the corona affected lawyers were provided assistance worth Rs.100 million. Similarly, Rs.250 million was reserved for bar associations; he said.

Further, the CM will chair 44th cabinet meeting on Thursday (today) at his office at 11:00 am to review 21 points agenda. Ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.

