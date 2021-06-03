ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covax raises $2.4bn to help combat jabs shortfall

AFP 03 Jun 2021

GENEVA: The Covax vaccine programme secured another $2.4 billion from donors on Wednesday, but said it was still struggling to get enough doses to help poorer countries fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme is trying to get enough vaccines for 30 percent of the population in 92 of the poorest territories taking part — 20 percent in India — with donors covering the cost.

But despite raising more than the $2 billion it was looking for, the programme’s leaders said the challenge was keeping up with its hoped-for delivery schedule.

“We remain deeply concerned about the short-term disruptions we face,” said Seth Berkley, chief executive of the Gavi vaccine alliance.

The Serum Institute of India plant was to have been the backbone of turning out doses for Covax. However, New Delhi restricted SII exports to combat the devastating domestic surge.

“Our early secured supply has faced serious, severe disruption as a result of the terrible second wave in India that is consuming all of that country’s production — to the point where by the end of June we’ll be facing a shortfall of 190 million doses,” Berkley told reporters. “We need all countries that have doses to share a portion of them with Covax now, so we can get them into the arms of those that are most at risk of the virus,” and lower the chances of new variants of concern emerging, he said.

At Wednesday’s meeting, countries pledged to donate more than 54 million vaccine doses to lower-income nations to try to bridge the supply problems.

It brings the total number of shared doses pledged to more than 132 million.

“The critical issue is going to be the timing and trying to get those as soon as possible,” Berkley told reporters.

The virtual donors’ summit was co-hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Gavi chair Jose Manuel Barroso.

The $2.4 billion raised brought the total sum available to procure vaccines to nearly $9.6 billion, said Barroso.

“We have achieved the goal of securing at least 1.8 billion doses” for the poorest 92 territories, Suga added.

Covax is co-led by the World Health Organization, Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The facility has delivered nearly 80 million doses to 127 territories so far, said Berkley.

Overall, nearly two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 215 territories around the world, according to an AFP count. Some 38 percent of the doses have been administered in high-income countries accounting for 16 percent of the global population. Just 0.3 percent have been administered in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to nine percent of the world’s people.

COVAX COVID19 COVAX vaccine Covid pandemic Seth Berkley

Covax raises $2.4bn to help combat jabs shortfall

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, crew safe

Minister says board exams to be held after July 10th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.