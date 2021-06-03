ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee steadies after hitting 4-1/2 years high

Reuters 03 Jun 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee steadied on Wednesday as investors paused for breath after prices hit a 4-1/2-year high in the prior session on concerns over a drought in top producer Brazil.

July arabica coffee slipped 0.1% to $1.6090 per lb at 1517 GMT, after setting a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6675 on Tuesday.

“(There are) huge stocks in Brazil and Vietnam (and) bulky (ICE exchange) certified stocks. However, funds are taking the market by storm and, in moments of panic, the suppy/demand (balance) has only a marginal impact on pricing,” Rabobank cautioned in a monthly report.

“Fundamentals may become important only when the next arabica contract (July) approaches delivery and the reality of over 2 million certified bags (of ICE exchange stock) might weigh on the market,” it added.

Investors are nervous and inclined to buy given talk that the worst dry spell in 91 years in Brazil is hurting the development of the upcoming 2022/23 crop, with dry weather having already hurt the current crop.

There were signs on Tuesday that Colombian protesters could clear roads before new talks with the government, so coffee exports could resume.

July robusta coffee fell 0.4% to $1,585 a tonne, after setting a 2-1/2-year high of $1,619 on Tuesday.

Indonesia’s Lampung province exported 5,575.50 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in May, down nearly 41% year-on-year.

July raw sugar rose 0.2% to 17.73 cents per lb, having set a near one-month high of 17.93 earlier.

Dealers said sugar looks set to remain firm amid positive sentiment in the wider financial markets and concerns over the drought Brazil, also a top sugar producer.

They see sugar testing Tuesday’s highs as end-users still have lots of buying to do, but cautioned 18 cents could be a top as that is roughly the level at which some Indian sugar sales were concluded last month without government export subsidies.

August white sugar rose 0.7% to $467.90 a tonne.

The lowest price offered in the international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan on Wednesday is believed to be $533.90 tonne c&f, European traders said.

September New York cocoa rose 0.3% to $2,474 a tonne. The International Cocoa Organization on Monday forecast a global cocoa surplus of 165,000 tonnes in the current 2020/21 season. September London cocoa fell 0.6% to 1,630 pounds per tonne.

Coffee Arabica coffee coffee prices coffee exports

Arabica coffee steadies after hitting 4-1/2 years high

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, crew safe

Minister says board exams to be held after July 10th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.