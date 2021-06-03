ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Diana's iconic wedding dress is star of royal fashion exhibit

  • The gown sparked such intense interest that young designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel locked the ivory silk dress, which had a 25-foot (7.6-metre) long train, in a safe at night.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

LONDON: Princess Diana's wedding dress for her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles was one of the best-kept secrets in fashion history.

The gown sparked such intense interest that young designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel locked the ivory silk dress, which had a 25-foot (7.6-metre) long train, in a safe at night.

Plucked from obscurity for the commission of a lifetime, the pair even took to putting dummy bits of fabric in the studio's bins to throw anyone rummaging through them off the scent, according to an exhibition of royal fashion, including Diana's iconic dress, that opens on Thursday.

The exhibition -- Royal Style in the Making -- at the Orangery at Kensington Palace, Diana's home until her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, focuses on the work of designers who dressed not just Diana but also Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Trimmed with vintage lace, pearls and thousands of sequins, the train of Diana's dress was the longest ever for a British royal bride and memorably appeared crumpled as she emerged from her carriage at St Paul's Cathedral.

Luckily, the designers were on hand to smooth it out. "I think it goes to show that you can plan for everything, but on the day there'll always be something," the exhibition's curator Matthew Storey told reporters ahead of the opening.

"It's a very big dress. It was a very small carriage," he said.

- Growing sense of style –

In a video at the exhibition, Elizabeth Emanuel recalled Diana phoning to ask her and David to make the dress.

"It was one of those strange moments where you know your life is never going to be the same again," she said.

The exhibition, which runs until January 2, chronicles some of the hard toil behind the dress, featuring photographs of the seamstresses as well as the keys for the safe where it was safely deposited nightly.

The exhibition also highlights Diana's growing sense of personal style and evolution from girlish frills to sleeker, more impactful outfits.

With her wedding dress "she kind of left it to us really", Emanuel said.

But another designer she had a close relationship with, David Sassoon, lent the organisers archive documents that show her getting more involved.

In another video, Sassoon recounted that Diana was "very shy" when they first met, but later became "very hands-on in selecting exactly what she wanted".

She "understood what the public wanted from the clothes she wore", he said, noting she "loved to break the rules", often not wearing gloves or a hat, as royal protocol required.

Her sons Princes William and Harry loaned both Diana's wedding and going-away dresses to the exhibition.

The creators said they did not know whether the pair would attend.

- Royal favourite Hartnell –

Diana would have turned 60 on July 1 and Harry and William are expected to unveil a long-awaited statue of her in a garden at Kensington Palace.

The exhibition comes as the princes have recently spoken more about their mother's pain at the end of her marriage and their sense of her legacy.

The popular drama series "The Crown" has also recreated some of her most famous outfits.

"I think her style is being celebrated again," Storey, the curator, told AFP.

"I think her promotion (of) and work for British fashion designers is a really important story."

The exhibition also explores the long-standing relationship between designer Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II. The son of London pub owners, Hartnell began designing for the Queen Mother in the 1930s.

During World War II, she made a point of dressing up to visit bombed-out Londoners, Hartnell's biographer Michael Pick said in a video. She would never wear sombre black or "unlucky" green, he said.

Hartnell later made Elizabeth's wedding and coronation dresses and the exhibition shows appreciative letters she sent him.

The most overtly sexy dress at the exhibition belonged to Princess Margaret and was made for a costume ball in 1964 by theatrical designer Oliver Messel.

With its low-cut, gold brocade-trimmed bodice, the dress was based on Georgian era fashion.

Princess Margaret was married to Messel's nephew, Antony Armstrong-Jones. After Messel's death in 1978, Princess Margaret stored his archive at Kensington Palace, showing their close relationship.

Prince Charles Elizabeth Diana's iconic wedding dress Princess Diana's Royal Style in the Making ivory silk dress

Diana's iconic wedding dress is star of royal fashion exhibit

UNGA president ‘saddened’ at India’s reaction, reiterates remarks on Kashmir

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

Pandemic plunges 100 million more workers into poverty: UN

Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

‘Pharmaceutical sector can help Pakistan with its export target’

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters