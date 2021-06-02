ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St rises ahead of key economic data this week; AMC soars

  • AMC hits record high at open.
  • Indexes up: Dow 0.17%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.09%.
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

The latest leg of a surge in so-called "meme stocks" stood out on Wall Street on Wednesday, with the main stock indexes rising slightly ahead of closely watched economic data this week.

The technology sector rose 0.8%, providing the biggest boost to the benchmark S&P 500, while communication services and materials eased.

A weekly unemployment report and May private payrolls data on Thursday will be followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday.

Investors are closely tracking the labor market's recovery after an unexpected slowdown in jobs growth in April fanned inflation worries.

The benchmark S&P 500 has recovered most of its losses following a more than 4% pullback in mid-May on fears over rising prices and a subsequent tightening of policy from the Federal Reserve. The index is now just about 1% from its peak.

The blue-chip Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq are about 1.5% and 3.0% from their respective all-time highs.

"The speed of the economic recovery has caused some dislocations and makes it hard for investors to get a proper hold on whether the inflationary patterns are transient or persistent," said Rob Sechan, managing partner and co-founder of NewEdge Wealth.

"However, we think the reopening (of the economy) will overpower these concerns."

The S&P 500 slipped after three straight days of gains on Tuesday as losses in healthcare and technology stocks offset gains in economically sensitive financials and energy sectors after upbeat US factory activity data.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 58.33 points, or 0.17%, at 34,633.64 and the S&P 500 was up 8.02 points, or 0.19%, at 4,210.06. The Nasdaq Composite was up 12.88 points, or 0.09%, at 13,749.35.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc surged 24.8% as individual traders on social media forums were unfazed by a hedge fund flipping its stake in AMC, calling it overvalued.

Later in the day, investors will turn to the Fed's "Beige Book" report, a summary of the state of business across the central bank's 12 regional districts.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 40 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 10 new lows.

US stocks benchmark S&P 500 index AMC Entertainment Dow Jones indexes AMC shares

Wall St rises ahead of key economic data this week; AMC soars

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

Pandemic plunges 100 million more workers into poverty: UN

Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

‘Pharmaceutical sector can help Pakistan with its export target’

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters