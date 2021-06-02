6 COVID-19 patients died in 24 hours, 9 passengers quarantined

RAWALPINDI: As many as 37 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,332 in the district while six lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday,13 international passengers who had been tested positive for COVID-19,8 were quarantined at Women University Satellite town, one at Shalimar Hotel and four were allowed to go to their homes as their reports were tested negative.

The report said among the new cases,10 reported from Rawal Town,9 from Potohar town,10 from Rawalpindi Cantt,4 Gujjar Khan,2 and one each from Jehlum and AJK.

"Presently 65 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 17 in Holy Family Hospital,15 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,21 in Institute of Urology,8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Bilal hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 24,842 patients were discharged after recovery while 1151 were quarantined including 694 at home and 454 in isolation.