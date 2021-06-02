ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 22 more patients, infects 1041 others

  • He added that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,073 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.
APP Updated 02 Jun 2021

KARACHI: As many as 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,073 and 1041 new cases emerged when 15,008 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,073 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,008 samples were tested which detected 1041 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,135,849 tests have been conducted against which 320,471 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.7 percent or 290,640 patients have recovered, including 1237 overnight.

The CM said that currently 24,758 patients were under treatment, of them 23,781 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 952 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 897 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1041 new cases, 642 have been detected from Karachi, including 212 from East, 164 Central, 105 South, 75 Korangi, 67 Malir and 19 West. Hyderabad has 53, Ghotki 29, Sukkur 25, Khairpur 22, Kashmore 21, Badin 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Matiari 17, Shikarpur 15, Kamber and Sanghar 13 each, Jacobabad, Sujawal and Nausheroferoze 11 each, Tando Allahyar 10, Dadu 9, Jamshoro 5, Mirpurkhas 4, Tharparkar 2, Larkana and Thatta 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID 19

COVID-19 claims 22 more patients, infects 1041 others

Pandemic plunges 100 million more workers into poverty: UN

Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters