Technology

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

  • Bold Investment, based in Tokyo, will concentrate on the tech sector
Rizwan Khan Updated 02 Jun 2021

Karachi: A Japanese firm has established its investment arm in Pakistan as it eyes promising companies amid rising growth and potential in the country’s tech space.

Bold Investment, based in Tokyo, will concentrate on the tech sector, and aid scaling up operations along with its investments and acquisitions. Its increased management role will come on the back of its experience in building, scaling and turning around various ventures. In March 2021 ITL Holdings Co., Ltd., a Bold investment group company, acquired shares in Ogitsu Co., Ltd. and 6 of its group companies in Japan.

The group said mergers and acquisitions remain an integral part of the business space, a model that most believe has not picked up in the country yet. The focus for acquisition and funding will remain on businesses established by committed entrepreneurs with a strong foundation, added the company.

“As an international corporate development group, we see great potential in the Pakistani market to work with tech entrepreneurs and companies to create a long term relationship for a fast paced growth." said Casey Shiga, who leads the International Merger and Acquisition Division at Bold Investment.

Bold Investments’ entry is likely to provide entrepreneurs with a sustainable funding and exit solution, as Pakistan moves towards evolving its tech sector. Its IT exports alone have crossed $2 billion and come on the back of digital adoption that has seen the country’s cellular subscriptions reach 183 million, and broadband/mobile broadband penetration going beyond 43%.

Bold Investment has invested in and acquired companies around the world in Japan, UK and Asia. Having entered Pakistan, the group seeks to be an active catalyst in the M&A market of Pakistan.

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

