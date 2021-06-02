ANL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.83%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
AVN 88.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.04%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.61%)
EPCL 50.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.62%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
HASCOL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.45%)
HUBC 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.96%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
MLCF 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
PAEL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.12%)
PIBTL 11.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.57%)
PTC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
TRG 175.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.79%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,268 Increased By ▲ 9.44 (0.18%)
BR30 27,560 Increased By ▲ 128.32 (0.47%)
KSE100 48,211 Increased By ▲ 20.13 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,703 Decreased By ▼ -28.4 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Hong Kong stocks down at open

  • The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.18 percent, or 53.36 points to 29,414.64.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday slightly lower following a healthy two-day run-up, with Wall Street providing a tepid lead though energy firms were given a lift by another surge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.18 percent, or 53.36 points to 29,414.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 1.61 points to 3,626.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also marginally higher, gaining 1.09 points to 2,430.66.

