Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at open
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.18 percent, or 53.36 points to 29,414.64.
02 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday slightly lower following a healthy two-day run-up, with Wall Street providing a tepid lead though energy firms were given a lift by another surge in oil prices.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.18 percent, or 53.36 points to 29,414.64.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 1.61 points to 3,626.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also marginally higher, gaining 1.09 points to 2,430.66.
UNGA president ‘saddened’ at India’s reaction, reiterates remarks on Kashmir
Hong Kong stocks down at open
Economy out of the woods now: PM
Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?
SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif
KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency
All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply
Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched
CCP widens poultry probe
Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations
Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad
May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments