2nd General Conference of PAECO: The SECOND General Conference OF PAECO

TEXT: The National Assembly of Pakistan hosts the second General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), June 01-02, 2021. The Speakers and Parliamentarians from the ECO Parliaments will attend the event on the invitation of the Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser.

In a bid to review PAECO after 9 years, Pakistan is hosting its 2nd General Conference. Hon'ble Speaker National Assembly will preside over meeting of Executive Council and General Conference as per the Charter of PAECO, a document agreed to acclaim the efforts of Izmir Treaty. The 2nd Conference is an effort in the direction of enhancing cooperation and understanding between and among PAECO's member countries. It is based on the belief that Parliamentarians, as representatives of the people and as policy makers, can play a pivotal role in encouraging commonality of views on matters of common interests as well as common concerns.

It is pertinent to note that the National Assembly of Pakistan is pioneer of PAECO and the vision behind its creation was to complement the efforts of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). PAECO is an important Forum, established back in 2013 initially as a body of cooperation for promoting ECO processes in line with the Treaty of Izmir and Quetta Plan of Action. Its Charter is elaborative on its multidimensional activities.

It is to be recalled that PAECO was able to achieve Observer Status in Inter- Parliamentary Union (IPU) within one year of its inception in 2014. There are 2508 legislators in the Parliaments from ECO members representing the will of over 450 million people.

During the second conference of PAECO, Speakers and Parliamentarians from ECO member countries will have a thought provoking discussion on Parliament's oversight role in promoting intra-regional trade and investments to ensure sustainable socioeconomic development in the ECO Region.

Besides deliberative agenda, Speakers of some ECO Parliaments will ratify the Charter to formalize its launching. This will also help to further the practical ideal of fellowship and understanding. The greatest advantage, however, is the opportunity to be enjoyed by Members to adopt a common line of action on different regional and international issues.

